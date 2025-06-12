Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters have marched through downtown Seattle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of anti-ICE protestors marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Henry M. Jackson Federal building in downtown Seattle on Wednesday evening. At 10:03 p.m., Seattle police posted on X, saying, "Individuals at 3/Marion have begun to throw fireworks and rocks at officers. The crowd is being ordered to disperse. @SeattleFire is in the process of extinguishing a dumpster fire set in a nearby intersection."

At 10:23 p.m., Seattle police posted an update to X, saying, "Seattle fire has extinguished the dumpster fire. Police are attempting to get the crowd to disperse. Safe avenues to leave the protest are south and west from 3/Marion. Officers continue to have rocks and pieces of cement thrown at them. Officers are now moving protestors from the area. If you want to leave, please do so to the south or west. Rocks and bottles are being thrown at officers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday's protest comes a day after demonstrations at the Henry M. Jackson Federal building in downtown Seattle ended with protesters removing and burning American flags. Two people were arrested during the demonstration and released soon after. Officials have not said what the two people were arrested for.

The most recent Seattle protest comes at the same time as protests are happening in downtown Las Vegas. Tear gas was deployed as several hundred people gathered and marched in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night to protest against the Trump administration’s illegal immigration enforcement tactics.

The protest started Wednesday evening at the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Clark Avenue. Tear gas was deployed by the Metropolitan Police Department at about 9:30 p.m., causing people to start running and screaming.

Police said in an X post that the department had “declared an unlawful assembly at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark due to protestors engaging in illegal activity.” The post said a dispersal order has been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Failure to leave can result in arrest or citation,” police said in the post. By 9:15 p.m., the protest appeared to have been mostly peaceful.

Protests over ICE arrests and President Donald Trump’s move to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines in Los Angeles following high-profile demonstrations there in recent days are spreading nationwide. The protests are expected to continue into the weekend.