Former NBA star Ben McLemore issues statement after being arrested for rape

Former NBA star Ben McLemore has issued a statement after being arrested for rape. The 31 year old was arrested on rape and sexual abuse charges in Oregon., USA. According to the Clackamas County Sherrif’s Office website, Ben McLemore faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sexual abuse.

Ben McLemore reportedly paid a $50,000 bail and the next hearing is scheduled on 1 July this year. The offences (according to Clackamas County (Ore.) Circuit Court documents, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Ben McLemore was a member of the Trail Blazers team at the time of the alleged assault which occurred on 3 October, 2021. The police said in a statement that “Mr McLemore moved out of state during the investigation and frequently travelled overseas for his employment, resulting in delays in the investigation, while detectives continued to gather evidence.”

After hearing testimony from the victim, an arrest warrant was issued in February and the police also said that “We applaud the courage of the survivor to come forward and put herself through this arduous process, and we will continue to support her in any way we can.”

Ben McLemore has issued a statement where he said “I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acted willingly.”

The former NBA star also went on to say that he and his attorneys have cooperated fully with the operation and said that “The truth will come to light. I am confident we will prevail, and my name will be cleared.”

