NFL Super Wild Card weekend promises incredible AFC and NFC action.

The NFL’s super wild card weekend has finally arrived and it promises a number of mouthwatering match-ups.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys, while young superstar QBs Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert will face off as Los Angeles Chargers travel to Jacksonville Jaguars. A total of six playoff games are scheduled from Saturday until Monday night.

But which teams are playing which, when do the games kick-off and how can you watch? Here is all you need to know:

When are NFL wild card games - what are the fixtures?

Following the expansion of the playoffs, there will be a total of six games during the wild card weekend. It will run from Saturday (14 January) to Monday night (16 January) in the US, with the final game taking place in the early hours of Tuesday (17 January) in the UK.

AFC

LA Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 January

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 15 January

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 15 January

NFC

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 14 January

NY Giants at Minnesota Vikings - 15 January

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 16 January

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up while wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

How to watch NFL wild card weekend?

All six of the AFC and NFC playoff games will be televised in the U.S and the UK. In Britain, Sky Sports has coverage of the whole NFL season, while subscribers to NFL Game Pass can also watch all the action throughout the wildcard weekend.

If you are planning on watching all the games, or just want to tune in to watch your team in the playoffs. Here is all you need to know about how to watch:

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 14 January

The NFC clash at Levi’s Stadium will kick-off at 4.30pm E.T. (9.30pm UK) and it will be the first game of the super wild card weekend:

US - FOX will have coverage of Seahawks at 49ers

UK - Sky Sports Main Event/ Sky Sports NFL

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 14/15 January

The first AFC playoff game will be played at TIAA Bank Field and will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am UK). The TV coverage is as follows:

US - NBC and Peacock will have coverage of Chargers at Jaguars

UK - Sky Sports NFL/ Sky Sports Main Event

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 15 January

This AFC clash will take place at Highmark Stadium and will kick-off at 1pm E.T. (6pm UK). The TV coverage is as follows:

US - CBS and the streaming service Paramount+

UK - Sky Sports NFL and after 7pm Sky Sports Main Event

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings - 15 January

The NFC playoff game at U.S Bank Stadium will kick-off at 4.30pm E.T. (9.30pm UK). The TV coverage is as follows:

US - FOX have coverage of Giants at Vikings

UK - Sky Sports NFL/ Sky Sports Main Event

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 15/16 January

The Bengals will host the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in this AFC clash. It will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am UK). The TV coverage is as follows:

US - NBC and the streaming service Peacock

UK - Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 16/ 17 January

The final game of the super wild card weekend will take place at the Raymond James Stadium. It will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am on Tuesday in UK), the TV coverage is as follows:

US - ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN+

UK - Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event

Who are the bookies favourites for the wild card games?

The bookies have revealed their odds and favourites for the NFL’s super wild card weekend, according to Fox Sports. It is as follows:

