The NFL’s super wild card weekend has finally arrived and it promises a number of mouthwatering match-ups.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys, while young superstar QBs Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert will face off as Los Angeles Chargers travel to Jacksonville Jaguars. A total of six playoff games are scheduled from Saturday until Monday night.
But which teams are playing which, when do the games kick-off and how can you watch? Here is all you need to know:
When are NFL wild card games - what are the fixtures?
Following the expansion of the playoffs, there will be a total of six games during the wild card weekend. It will run from Saturday (14 January) to Monday night (16 January) in the US, with the final game taking place in the early hours of Tuesday (17 January) in the UK.
AFC
- LA Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 January
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 15 January
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 15 January
NFC
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 14 January
- NY Giants at Minnesota Vikings - 15 January
- Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 16 January
How to watch NFL wild card weekend?
All six of the AFC and NFC playoff games will be televised in the U.S and the UK. In Britain, Sky Sports has coverage of the whole NFL season, while subscribers to NFL Game Pass can also watch all the action throughout the wildcard weekend.
If you are planning on watching all the games, or just want to tune in to watch your team in the playoffs. Here is all you need to know about how to watch:
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 14 January
The NFC clash at Levi’s Stadium will kick-off at 4.30pm E.T. (9.30pm UK) and it will be the first game of the super wild card weekend:
- US - FOX will have coverage of Seahawks at 49ers
- UK - Sky Sports Main Event/ Sky Sports NFL
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 14/15 January
The first AFC playoff game will be played at TIAA Bank Field and will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am UK). The TV coverage is as follows:
- US - NBC and Peacock will have coverage of Chargers at Jaguars
- UK - Sky Sports NFL/ Sky Sports Main Event
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 15 January
This AFC clash will take place at Highmark Stadium and will kick-off at 1pm E.T. (6pm UK). The TV coverage is as follows:
- US - CBS and the streaming service Paramount+
- UK - Sky Sports NFL and after 7pm Sky Sports Main Event
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings - 15 January
The NFC playoff game at U.S Bank Stadium will kick-off at 4.30pm E.T. (9.30pm UK). The TV coverage is as follows:
- US - FOX have coverage of Giants at Vikings
- UK - Sky Sports NFL/ Sky Sports Main Event
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 15/16 January
The Bengals will host the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in this AFC clash. It will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am UK). The TV coverage is as follows:
- US - NBC and the streaming service Peacock
- UK - Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 16/ 17 January
The final game of the super wild card weekend will take place at the Raymond James Stadium. It will kick-off at 8.15pm E.T. (1.15am on Tuesday in UK), the TV coverage is as follows:
- US - ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- UK - Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event
Who are the bookies favourites for the wild card games?
The bookies have revealed their odds and favourites for the NFL’s super wild card weekend, according to Fox Sports. It is as follows:
- Seahawks at 49ers - 49ers -455 favourites to win
- Chargers at Jacksonville - Chargers -138 favourites to win
- Dolphins at Bills - Bills -769 favourites to win
- Giants at Vikings - Vikings -167 favourites to win
- Ravens at Bengals - Bengals -400 favourites to win
- Cowboys at Buccaneers - Cowboys -138 favourites to win