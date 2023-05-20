It is not good news for the roster of players and spectators in Rochester, New York this weekend

As the rain started to batter the grounds of the Oak Hill Country Club during Round 2 of the PGA Championship 2023, the hundreds of spectators in attendance, as well as the players, have been growing worried that the conditions might worsen as the weekend goes on.

The golfing major got underway on Thursday, 18 May and will continue on until what is set out to be a gripping finale on Sunday, 21 May. Competitors like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland face off for a total value prize purse of $15 million, which will see the winner take home a staggering $2.7 million cheque.

Many watching the action in person from Rochester, New York - as well as the thousands to millions tuning in on TV from the comfort of their own homes - will be hoping that the occasion is not marred by the continuation of poor weather conditions. Especially if a break in play is required should the conditions be too tough to bear.

If the weather warnings are anything to go by, there is speculation that thunderstorms could be on its way to rain down on the contest. But what is the weather forecast looking like for the PGA Championship 2023 today? Here is what you need to know.

PGA Championship 2023 hour by hour weather forecast

Heavy rainfall has been forecast today during the PGA Championship 2023 - Credit: Getty

Below is a breakdown of what weather is expected at the PGA Championship 2023 today. Data is correct at the time of publication and is sourced by the BBC for the Rochester, New York area and refers to local times:

Saturday 20 May