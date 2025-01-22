Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

President Donald Trump is announcing investments worth up to $500bn for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence (AI).

The new entity, Stargate, will start building projects needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House. Donald Trump announced the project on Tuesday (21 January), and it will be a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

Joining Trump for the announcement fresh off his inauguration will be Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle. Son, a billionaire based in Japan, already committed in December to invest $100bn in US projects over the next four years.

The head of SoftBank previously committed to $50bn in new investments ahead of Trump's first term, which included a large stake in the troubled office-sharing company WeWork. There were already expectations of a massive buildout in data centers and electricity plants needed for the development of AI.

AI holds the promise of increasing productivity by automating work but also the risk of displacing jobs if poorly implemented. The White House has put an emphasis on making it easier to build out new electricity generation in anticipation of AI's expansion, knowing that the United States is in a competitive race against China to develop a technology increasingly being adopted by businesses.

However, the regulatory outlook for AI remains somewhat uncertain as Trump on Monday (20 January) overturned the 2023 order signed by then-President Joe Biden to create safety standards and watermarking of AI-generated content, among other goals, in hopes of putting guardrails on the technology's possible risks to national security and economic well-being.

Trump supporter Elon Musk, worth more than $400bn, was an early investor in OpenAI but has since challenged its move to for-profit status and has started his own AI company, xAI. Musk is also in charge of the “Department of Government Efficiency” created formally on Monday by Trump with the goal of reducing government spending.