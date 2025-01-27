Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two hikers were shot at and robbed on a scenic hiking trail in California.

The walkers - an American and a Canadian citizen - were rambling through the Jacumba Wilderness on Wednesday (22 January) when they were ambushed. US Customs and Border Protection said local sheriffs reported a man had been shot and needed assistance in El Centro, around 1,000 feet north of the border.

They rushed to the scene, where they found a team of hikers who said two members of their group had been attacked by 'armed individuals'. US Customs and Border Protection said in a release: “Two of the hikers, one U.S. citizen and one Canadian citizen, were approached by two armed individuals and were commanded to come toward the armed men.

“When the hikers refused to follow the armed subjects' commands, the assailants fired a volley of shots toward the hikers, striking one victim in the leg. The assailants advanced on the downed hiker and his Canadian companion, robbing them of their cell phones and backpacks.”

Two hikers were shot at and robbed on a scenic hiking trail in California. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers from several agencies located the injured victim just after noon and stabilized him, according to the release. Agents 'created a protective perimeter and extracted the victim' before he was helicoptered to Sharp Medical Center in San Diego for treatment.

They then tracked down the attackers back to the border, where they returned to Mexico. Officials have not named the victims or suspected cartel members.

US Customs and Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino said the incident underscored why a clampdown at the border is needed. He said in a statement: “The wounded hiker is an "I told you so moment" highlighting the importance of adequate infrastructure the Border Patrol has been championing for years now.

“Suspected cartel terrorists, however, are fixing to learn this type of conduct will be an end game type of activity here in the Premier Sector. All threats, anywhere, or at any time throughout this sector will be addressed vigorously.”