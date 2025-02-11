One person was killed and three others injured when a private plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s lead singer Vince Neil was involved in a crash.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon (10 February) at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities reported. Neil’s plane, a Learjet 35A, crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet, after landing at Scottsdale Airport, according to an airport spokesperson. The singer was not on board.

Sky News reported that the pilot was killed in the crash, and that Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andrean, a friend and the co-pilot were injured. Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said one person was killed, two were critically injured and one was in stable condition. He did not identify them.

A statement posted to X by Neil’s lawyer said the LearJet owned by the singer was “attempting to land” at the airport when the crash occurred and “for reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with a parked plane.” The statement added: “Specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation. Mr Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Scottsdale Airport spokesperson Kelli Kueste said at an evening news briefing that the Learjet was arriving from Austin, Texas, and veered off the runway into the park aircraft. The arriving plane's left main gear appeared to have failed at landing, causing the collision, Kuester said.. Kuester added that the runway was closed following the accident, and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future”.