Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new wildfires has broke out in Los Angeles prompting more evacuations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new fire exploded on Wednesday (22 January) north of Castaic, charring more than 10,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes amid a month of extreme fire conditions that have plagued Southern California. The Hughes fire started off at Lake Hughes Road just before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted evacuations orders in and around Castaic Lake, which by afternoon extended toward Ventura County to the west and near Sandberg to the north.

More than 31,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and warnings were issued to 23,000 others. The fire was initially reported at 50 acres but grew to 5,000 acres in the first two hours, fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. By 5 p.m., fire officials said they were starting to get a handle on the fast-moving blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new wildfires has broke out in Los Angeles prompting more evacuations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Crews reached 14% containment on the 10,176-acre blaze shortly before 10 p.m. A red flag warning will remain in place in areas of L.A. and Ventura counties until 10 a.m. on Friday (24 January), as moderate Santa Ana winds sweep through the region and continue to challenge firefighting efforts, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality was in the unhealthy range in the area of the Hughes fire, according to the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District. An alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Oxnard, Piru, Santa Paula, Simi Valley and Ventura.

A smoke advisory was also issued for a wide swath of northwestern L.A. County from the Santa Monica and Malibu coastline to the south up through the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita and into the Castaic Lake area. More than 4,000 firefighting personnel are assigned to the incident, and as many as eight helicopters were dropping water on the fire to slow the spread of the flames.

Chief Anthony Marrone of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said one priority tonight would be making sure crews, who have been battling the Hughes fire since 11 a.m., had time to eat and rest. “Firefighting is dirty and dangerous work, but we’ve got to rotate our crews through so we can have a lot of production and efficiency throughout the night,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Palisades fire, which ignited more than two weeks ago, burnt more than 23,400 acres and destroyed at least 6,662 structures, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was 70% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The Eaton fire, which charred a devastating path through the Altadena and Pasadena areas, destroying 9,418 structures, was 95% contained as of Wednesday night. Authorities have confirmed 28 deaths, 11 in the Palisades fire and 17 in the Eaton fire.