Who are the Super Bowl announcers? Fox team including Tom Brady - how much he is paid
- Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl this year.
- Tom Brady will be calling the big game for the first time.
- But who else will you be hearing?
Tom Brady is set to call the Super Bowl for the first time since he stepped into the commentary booth. The legendary player hung up his cleats in 2022 and is now an announcer for the NFL on Fox.
The network has the rights to Super Bowl LIX - with NBC having the next one. Fox has announced its broadcast plans for before and after the big game today (February 9).
But which voices will you be hearing alongside Brady for the big game? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Super Bowl announcers on Fox?
Tom Brady joined Fox this year as an analyst and he will be in the booth for the Super Bowl - not a bad way to start your commentary career out. Kevin Burkhardt will be calling the game play-by-play.
You will also occasionally hear the voice of rules analyst Mike Pereira, when he is called upon following a key refereeing decision. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines during the game.
How much does Tom Brady get paid by Fox?
According to NBC Sports, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed an eye-watering deal with Fox when he agreed to be an analyst. His ten year contract will see him earn a reported $375 million - not bad work if you can get it.
Who are the UK presenters for the Super Bowl?
If you are watching on the British side of the pond you will have the option to watch on either ITV or Sky Sports. For ITV’s broadcast, Craig Doyle will be the host and he will be joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora and retired NFL player Jason Bell - who used to have an NFL show on the BBC.
Sky has announced that long-time presenter Neil Reynolds will be joined by former defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will also be part of the punditry team alongside former Buffalo Bills coach Phoebe Schecter.
