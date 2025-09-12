Who is Tyler Robinson? 22-year-old identified as Charlie Kirk shooting suspect - officials not yet released motive
Robinson, 22, is from Utah. Police have taken him into custody. They believe is responsible for shooting and killing Charlie Kirk at a Utah university speaking engagement on Wednesday.
Law enforcement sources told Daily Mail that Robinson was taken into custody as the alleged assassin. The killer then confessed to his father, who is a a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, sources told Daily Mail.
His father then contacted authorities and secured his son before he could be taken into custody. His mother, Amber Robinson, works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, a company contracted by the state of Utah to help disabled people receive care.
Robinson was taken into custody around 11pm local time in southern Utah on Thursday night. He lives in a $600,000 six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah - about 260 miles south of Kirk's assassination in Orem.
Little is known of Robinson at this time, and officials have not yet released a motive to the shooting. Authorities said at a press conference on Thursday night that Robinson will face the death penalty if convicted of the assassination.
Investigators previously revealed that ammunition found in a weapon discovered near to the scene had been engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology. Trump announced the arrest in an appearance on Fox News, where he said that 'someone very close' to the suspect turned him in.