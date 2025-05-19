The winner of the 23rd season of American Idol has been revealed after a star-studded final.

The show, now in its 23rd season, wrapped up in the States on Sunday night (May 18), with finalists Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts going up against each other to be named the show’s newest champion.

It was revealed on the show that Jamal Roberts had been voted the season 23 winner. The singer sang three songs on the night, including ‘First Time’, ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)’, and ‘Heal’.

Jamal’s win marks the first time that a black male performer has won the TV singing competition since Ruben Studdard in 2003, most than 20 years ago. Host Ryan Seacrest also revealed that 26 million votes had been cast in the final, which was more than double than that of the previous year and the highest vote count in the show’s history.

Jamal joins the ranks of American Idol winners, with some going on to become worldwide stars.

American Idol, starring judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie UNderwood, and host Ryan Seacrest, has crowned its season 23 winner. | Getty Images

Who are the most successful American Idol winners?

Kelly Clarkson won the very first series of American Idol and has since gone on to sell more than 14 million albums worldwide.

Her debut album, Thankful, was released in 2003, and went double platinum. Her most successful album, Breakaway, was released in 2004 and sold more than six million records worldwide.

She has continued to release music and now hosts her own chat show titled The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019. CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that Kelly is currently worth around $50 million.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, who now serves as a judge on the show, won the fourth season of the show in 2005. Carrie is the most successful American Idol alum, having sold more than 16 million albums worldwide. She is reportedly worth around $120 million.

Fantasia, who won the show in 2004, has sold three million albums worldwide. She has also appeared in film and on stage, most notably in The Colour Purple in Broadway, a role she would reprise in the 2023 film adaptation. She gained a Golden Globe and Bafta nomination and won an NAACP Image award for her work in the film.

Another notable winner is Jennifer Hudson, who went on to achieve EGOT status after winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She is the young woman to ever achieve the feat, and has since been named as one of the world’ most influential people by Time Magazine. She is reportedly worth $30 million.