Woman, 66, found dead at sewage plant days after falling through manhole miles away with witnesses seeing her 'desperately clawing for her life'
Teresa Gonzales, 66, fell through a hole in the street in Dallas on 22 October, according to a lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY. Three days later, she was found dead in a sewage treatment plant more than nine miles away.
According to the suit, Teresa Gonzales was out on a walk when witnesses, who were not named in the suit, reported seeing a woman falling through a repair hole into a sewage line. Now, her family is looking for answers on how their mother's life could have ended that way and are suing the City of Dallas for more than $100 million.
Cynthia Gonzales, daughter of Teresa, told NBC Dallas: “I didn't understand why it happened. I couldn't wrap my head around it I still can’t. That's nothing that any family should go through, to learn that your mom fell and then is nine-and-a-half miles away from where she fell”.
Gonzales’ attorney Ramez Shamieh told USA TODAY that her mother’s autopsy is still pending, but foul play is not suspected. The lawsuit describes the harrowing way their mother allegedly died. In the suit, the family alleges that Teresa Gonzales was walking along a sidewalk near an “uncovered and extremely dangerous sewer manhole," in the 1600 block of Record Crossing Road in northwest Dallas.
No warnings or barriers were present to prevent accidents or someone falling into the hole, but witnesses saw the incident unfold, the lawsuit says. “After falling in, witnesses observed Teresa desperately clawing for her life, slowly losing her grip and then falling approximately 30 feet into the abyss of the sewer,” the lawsuit alleges.
She was then found three days later and more than nine miles away at what the lawsuit describes as a "public utility water treatment plant." The lawsuit also alleges that the City of Dallas has given no updates to the family following the discovery of Teresa’s body. Dallas Police told USA TODAY that the incident remains under investigation. Meanwhile the City of Dallas declined USA TODAY’s request for comment.
