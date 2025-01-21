Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

This marks the second time Trump has ordered the US be pulled out of the WHO. Trump was critical of how the international body handled Covid-19 and began the process of pulling out from the Geneva-based institution during the pandemic. President Joe Biden later reversed that decision.

Carrying out this executive action on day one makes it more likely the US will formally leave the global agency. "They wanted us back so badly so we'll see what happens," Trump said in the Oval Office, referring to the WHO, perhaps hinting the US might return eventually.

He added "Oooh, that's a big one," as he approved the document after arriving back at the White House. It was one of dozens of executive actions he put his signature to on day one in office.

The order said the US was withdrawing "due to the organization's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states". The executive order also said the withdrawal was the result of "unfairly onerous payments" the US made to the WHO, which is part of the United Nations.

When Trump was still in office the first time around he was critical of the organization for being too "China-centric" in its tackling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump accused the WHO of being biased towards China in how it issued guidance during the outbreak.

Public health experts have been critical of Trump's decision to leave the WHO, warning there could be consequences for Americans' health. Some have suggested the move could reverse progress made on fighting infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and Hiv & Aids.