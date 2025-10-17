UK Rapper Ice.T.21 Aims for Christmas Number One with Star-Studded Charity Single

ice t 21

British rapper Ice.T.21 has set his sights on this year’s coveted Christmas number one, announcing plans for a Band Aid-style charity single aimed at raising vital funds for teenage cancer support and mental health services.

The track — currently in production — will feature a powerful mix of celebrities and emerging artists, united under one message of hope and solidarity. Ice.T.21 says his vision is to bring people together through music and to use his growing platform “for something that truly matters.”

> “This isn’t about chart success for me — it’s about community, compassion, and change,” Ice.T.21 said in a statement. “Every penny from this record will go directly to the charities. The only people who’ll profit are those who need help the most.”

With an impressive 3.5 million followers across social media, Ice.T.21 plans to use his influence to promote the single and rally fans behind the cause. The rapper has been reaching out to both well-known figures and rising talents, encouraging them to lend their voices to the project.

> “We’ve seen what songs like Do They Know It’s Christmas? and We Are the World achieved,” he added. “I want to recreate that spirit for today — a new generation coming together to make a difference.”

Proceeds from the song’s sales and streaming will be split evenly between a teenage cancer charity and a leading mental health organisation, both causes close to the artist’s heart.

Industry insiders say Ice.T.21’s determination, coupled with his strong online following, could make the single a serious contender for the top spot this December.

Whether or not he clinches number one, the message behind the project is clear: music can still change lives.