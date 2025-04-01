Celebrate Easter in style with popular Côte at Home designed by Gordon Ramsay's former Executive Chef

Côte At Home Easter

Côte at Home has launched a special treat this Easter with a luxurious home-dining menu designed by Gordon Ramsay’s former Executive Chef.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highly respected chef, Steve Allen - who has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants - has used the finest ingredients to showcase classic French cuisine for this year’s Easter celebrations.

The Easter treats feature Braised Lamb Shanks or a luxurious sharing Côte de Boeuf with creamy peppercorn sauce. Both served with roasted new potatoes, asparagus and café de Paris butter and spiced honey Chantenay carrots. With wine pairings for both, upgrade your box with the perfect bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Braised Lamb Shank Box (for two) costs £44.95 and £74.95 for four. The Easter Côte de Boeuf Box (for two) costs £54.95 and for four £89.95.

Côte Brasserie at Easter

For a true showstopper, finish with Grand Paris-Brest – a golden choux pastry ring filled with almond ganache and wild strawberry sauce, perfect for sharing.

Add the stunning centrepiece to your Easter table. A baked choux pastry, filled with praline chantilly and served with wild strawberry sauce. Perfect for sharing!

Looking for a lazy Easter long weekend? Sleep in and let Côte at Home do the work. Try the Breakfast Box filled with lots of the most loved treats including a bottle of fizz to toast the long weekend in style. Plus, enjoy a ceramic water bottle on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the box for four, you’ll find French pastries, fresh bread and butter, yoghurts, granola, premium eggs, Dingley Dell Cumberland sausages and smoked back bacon, Valencian orange juice, a bottle of Crémant (or upgrade to Champagne). The Champagne Breakfast box (for four) costs £77.95. The Crémant Breakfast Box (for four) costs £67.95.

Enjoy your Easter at home with loved ones and allow us to do the hard work for you.

Côte’s Executive Chef, Steve Allen, has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Pétrus, and opened Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s (which won a Michelin star within its first year). During Steve’s time at Claridge’s, he went from Junior Sous Chef to Head Chef and then Executive Chef, and worked on all of Gordon Ramsay’s books from Secrets to World Kitchen.

Steve said: “We’re delighted to have launched our Easter collection at Côte at Home, featuring seasonal specials like tender braised lamb shanks and succulent Côte de Boeuf. These dishes are perfect for celebrating with loved ones over the holiday. We hope they’ll be as popular as ever, bringing a taste of French-inspired Easter dining straight to your table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Côte at Home has quickly developed a reputation for delivering the very best of French cuisine to your door with easy-to-use cooking instructions.

Started in 2020, Côte at Home offers a collection of luxury meals and delicious produce from its in-house butchery, fromagerie, and wine cellar. Côte at Home is proud to offer a range of freshly cut, premium steaks, pork, lamb, and chicken, and stocks an expansive selection of artisan French cheeses.

The carefully prepared food, which arrives in a chilled box ready to easily cook, has become so popular it even has a loyal fan base, with regular customers including British acting royalty, Dame Judi Dench!

Côte at Home’s French wines, Champagnes and beers offer the perfect accompaniment to its selection of meals. Each box is delivered chilled, ready to eat, freeze, or bake. Côte at Home delivers Wednesday to Saturday (excluding the Scottish Highlands and Islands, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, the Isle of Wight, the Scilly Isles, and the Channel Islands).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered direct to your door, ordering Côte at Home is very simple. See coteathome.co.uk for more details.

Pre-order from the 1st April for delivery between 16th - 19th April. Please note, delivery times are between 7am and 9pm (7am and 10pm in Scotland). Last orders for delivery on 19th April, will be on Thursday 17th April by 6pm.