Côte Brasserie celebrates National Butchers’ Week with special offers including free steak frites

Côte Brasserie are celebrating National Butchers’ Week with exclusive special offers that showcase the popular restaurant’s great steaks.

From free Steak Frites to £10 off cuts, Côte is bringing the very best of its French-inspired butchery to steak lovers across the UK.

At the heart of Côte’s celebration is a dedication to quality, excellence, and expertise. Every cut served in Côte’s restaurants or delivered through Côte at Home is sourced with care, prepared in-house, and cooked to perfection.

This commitment is driven by Head Butcher Daryl Moore, who leads Côte’s in-house butchery team, ensuring the highest standards of consistency, freshness, and flavour.

Daryl’s expertise comes from more than 40 years in butchery, a journey that began at just 13 years old in his local butcher’s shop.

Under his leadership, Côte has become one of the only UK restaurant groups with its own dedicated butchery, giving full control over the sourcing, dry-ageing, and hand-cutting of its steaks. This means guests can enjoy restaurant-quality beef, expertly matured, which naturally enhances flavour and tenderness.

To highlight the skill and passion behind every steak, Côte is offering a range of exclusive deals during National Butchers’ Week.

All this week there will £10 off all steaks - enjoy a Sirloin Deluxe, Rib-eye, or Fillet with the exclusive discount.

Steak and Frites

There’s £20 off their côte de boeuf – Côte’s signature sharing steak - a French-trimmed bone-in rib-eye, dry aged for 30 days in their Himalayan rock salt chamber and served with truffle hollandaise, frites and a choice of two sides.

Côte at Home, the popular home delivery service features £10 off the Steak Date Night Box so guests can experience a restaurant-quality steak night at home, delivered directly to your door.

Steak isn’t the only star of the show - Côte’s butchery team also hand-prepares its 6oz burgers daily, blending prime steak cuts with just the right amount of fat for juicy, flavourful perfection.

For those looking to pair their steak with the perfect wine, Côte’s in-house expert recommends a Côtes du Rhône for Steak Frites, a rich Bordeaux such as Gravières for sirloin, a pinot noir from Burgundy for fillet, a Malbec or Syrah for rib-eye and a Grand Cru Bordeaux Côte-Rôtie.

Head Butcher Daryl Moore said: “At Côte we believe that every steak is about passion, tradition and the art of French cuisine. We’re thrilled to celebrate National Butchers’ Week by inviting our guests to experience our cuts at exceptional prices.”

About Côte Brasserie:

French taste is great taste. Côte Brasserie’s belief – in quality, freshly prepared seasonal ingredients, served with respect and enjoyed in relaxed, stylish surroundings – has inspired our brand since 2007. Now, with more than 70 Côte Brasserie restaurants across the UK, our menu has evolved to encompass the timeless French classics our guests know and love, alongside new dishes that capture the excitement of contemporary French cuisine.

Fresh, delicious and thoughtfully sourced, Côte Brasserie is an affordable taste of French luxury right here in the UK. What we bring to the table will always be the very best it can be. And that’s always been our promise – because in France, they wouldn’t do it any other way.

This National Butchers’ Week, the focus is on expert butchery, superior ingredients, and the joy of great steak—whether enjoyed in one of Côte’s elegant brasseries or at home.