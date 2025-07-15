Côte Brasserie launches kids eat free this summer - a family dining experience where everyone eats well

Kids Eat Free at Côte. Photo: Côte Brasserie

Côte Brasserie has launched kids eat free this summer inviting families to experience French-inspired dining where the little ones are treated just as well as the grown-ups at no extra cost.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Côte Brasserie has launched kids eat free this summer inviting families to experience French-inspired dining where the little ones are treated just as well as the grown-ups at no extra cost.

From 18th July to 1st September, children aged 12 and under can enjoy two complimentary courses when dining with an adult, no sign-ups or codes required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Côte, the Kids Eat Free offer is more than just a great deal it’s a reflection of the restaurant’s belief that every member of the family deserves real food, made with care.

Kids Eat Free at Côte this summer. Photo: Côte Brasserie

While parents relax with a glass of French wine and indulge in signature brasserie dishes, children can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted menu created by Steve Allen, Côte’s Executive Chef and former Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus.

The children’s menu includes both crowd-pleasers like Côte’s in-house butchered burger and creamy tomato pasta bake, and dishes designed to delight adventurous young diners - think mini French onion soup and steak frites, all made using high-quality, fresh ingredients.

Meals finish on a sweet note with desserts that rival the grown-up options, from rich chocolate mousse to a classic waffle sundae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sets Côte apart is the commitment to making the family dining experience enjoyable for everyone. While kids tuck into real, flavour-packed food and stay entertained with a specially designed activity pack, adults can enjoy their soufflé, their wine, and even a grown-up conversation knowing their little ones are being well looked after.

There’s also something for early risers, a free children’s breakfast is available with any adult hot breakfast, making Côte the ideal spot for a relaxed start to the day or a special treat during the holidays.

A Côte spokesperson said: “We’ve designed this summer’s Kids Eat Free experience to reflect everything we stand for - quality, generosity, and time well spent around the table. Families deserve a space where everyone eats well, and no one is treated as an afterthought. This is dining out the way it should be, relaxed, flavourful, and made for sharing.”

Running all day, every day throughout the school holidays, this offer brings Côte’s signature blend of modern French dining and warm hospitality to families across the UK with more than 70 brasseries nationwide.

To book or find your nearest Côte, visit: cote.co.uk