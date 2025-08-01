Adria Arjona has celebrated her “wild and free” boyfriend Jason Momoa on his happy birthday with a series of pictures so cute it’s almost annoying.

Celebrating “forever growing young” with partner Jason Momoa, actress Adria Arjona has posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account wishing the Hollywood heartthrob a happy birthday. Momoa, who turned 46 on Friday (August 1), will now be unrecognisable to some after a major transformation to his look yesterday, saw the Aquaman star shaved off his signature beard.

The couple went ‘Instagram official’ in May last year when one of Hawaii’s most famous exports confirmed his relationship with the Puerto Rican-born actress. Arjona said she was looking forward to remaining “wild and free” together in her birthday post, including 13 photographs of them together looking so cute it’s almost annoying.

She wrote: Happy birthday mi amor . There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii.”

Adria Arjona has wished boyfriend Jason Momoa a happy birthday posting a series of pictures to her Instagram account | Adria Arjona / Instagram

The 33-year-old also made reference to Momoa’s latest project Chief of War, which arrived on Apple TV+ today, saying: “Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years.”

The epic, nine-part, historical drama based on true events features a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Momoa. The first two episodes dropped today with more to follow each Friday.

Momoa surprised fans on Thursday (July 31) by taking clippers to his famous facial hair for the first time in six years. Preparing for the third instalment of the Dune franchise, officially titled Dune: Part Three, Momoa posted a video to his Instagram explaining how he hadn’t shaved in more than half a decade.

Announcing, “Only for you, Denis” - referencing Dune director Denis Villeneuve - he took the electric shaver to his face, before exclaiming, “Goddamit, I hate it” as he took a look at his handywork.

Speaking to Craig Melvin on Today in April, Momoa confirmed his return to the film franchise saying: “I’m making a comeback. You heard it first, right here with you, baby.” It was also revealed in June that the father-of-two will be joined in the film by his son, Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa says he had no influence over the casting decision.

Momoa’s first high-profile relationship was with his former-fiancée, actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon, who he met on the set of Baywatch in 1999. They were together for six years and became engaged in 2004 but they called off their engagement after Momoa was linked with actress Lisa Bonet in 2005.

Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017 and share daughter Lola Iolani and son Nakoa-Wolf together. The pair split in January 2022, with Bonet filing for divorce in January 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.