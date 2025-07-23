Ryan Seacrest broke down live on air while giving a health update on his father, who is battling prostate cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US TV presenter Ryan Seacrest began to cry live on air as he shared news of his father’s health battle. Real estate lawyer Gary Seacrest has been suffering with with prostate cancer for years but treatment and side effects saw the 78-year-old confined to his home and hospital for months.

On his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the 50-year-old host revealed that his father has been receiving full-time care for four months. This is the first time Ryan has shared this personal information on air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It has been very private for me and my family, as it was something that was extremely hard to see with my father."

Gary has undergone treatments including chemotherapy, however the illness has “spread” and after contracting pneumonia, ended up in intensive care.

Ryan teared up as he told listeners the heart-wrenching request his father had given when asked what he would like for his 79th birthday coming up in a few days. “I just wanna get outta this chair. I just wanna leave this house,” Ryan recalled his father saying.

(L-R) Connie Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Seacrest and Gary Seacrest attend the Seacrest Studios ribbon cutting at Levine's Children's Hospital on July 29, 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina | Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The Wheel of Fortune host revealed he had been broadcasting out of an Atlanta hotel room “for weeks”, unknown even to his co-hosts. He said he “moved everything there” and was “in the hospital every single day in the ICU”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He originally heard the news of his father’s worsening condition during a live taping for the previous season of American Idol. Ryan said: "My sister called me and she said, ‘Dad is in the ICU, and how fast can you get here?'"

He added that at the time, his father suffered from multiple issues, such as being unable to “get up to sit” or go to the bathroom. After “weeks” in the ICU, Gary “began to get some strength back” and the former US Army lieutenant was able to stay home in Atlanta, breathing in oxygen artificially.

The host broke into tears as he shared another memory of his parents, whom he has spoken of fondly, even welcoming them on his morning program Live! With Kelly and Ryan in late 2022.

Ryan spoke about “the most powerful good, happy picture” he took of his father one night earlier, sitting with his mother on the beach overlooking the water. "I saw him smile. I saw my mom smile,” he added.

His father has since recovered from pneumonia and will be returning to treatment to “fight this cancer,” Ryan said.