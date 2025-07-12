Country singer Conner Smith has said his “heart is broken” after killing a 77-year-old crossing the road.

Conner Smith has broken his silence after a fatal incident which killed a 77-year-old. The 24-year-old country singer has said his "heart is broken" following the death of Dorothy Dobbins who he hit with his pickup truck as she crossed the road.

Dorothy was on a marked crosswalk in Nashville on June 8 when the collision occurred and she later died in hospital. Conner has now admitted he is still struggling to process the tragedy.

He said in a statement shared to Instagram: "Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life. Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms Dobbins and her family.

"My heart is broken in a way I’ve never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all. I ask that you continue to lift the Dobbins family up in prayer by name, asking for God’s peace to surround them each day.”

Conner - who received a misdemeanour state citation for failure to yield resulting in a fatality as a result of the tragedy - noted it was important for him to show respect by stepping away from performing over the last few weeks.

He wrote: “Out of respect for everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks. I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me – but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away.”

The Creek Will Rise singer ended his statement with a reference to Biblical scripture Psalm 91. He wrote: "I’m thankful to serve a God who is near to the brokenhearted, and I have leaned on Him every step of the way. Through tragedy, I have learned that God is more faithful than I could have ever known before.”

A source recently noted the misdemeanour charge, rather than a felony, underscored a lack of criminal intent and said Conner is "encouraged" by the improvements Nashville authorities have made at the scene of the accident, including removing a tree that obstructed the view of the crosswalk, marking the area more clearly, and adding multiple signs.

The insider also told People magazine the Creek Will Rise hitmaker "respects" the local community's support for Dorothy and her family, and the ongoing push for safety improvements.

Following the accident, which happened on the last night of the four-day CMA Fest - billed as the ultimate country music fan experience - police confirmed Conner showed "no signs of impairment" but the preliminary contributing factor to the fatal accident was the I Hate Alabama singer's failure to give the pedestrian the right of way.