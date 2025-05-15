The debut series of E4’s Honesty Box has come to and end, with the winning pair walking away as an official item and with £40,000 - but are they still together today?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, was a new dating experiment designed to test if honesty is the best policy when it comes to finding true and everlasting love.

Hosted by Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight Australia 2024 bride Lucinda Light, Honesty Box brought together a group of singles together in Truetopia, a sunny and romantic paradise where there was just one rule: do not lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept proved tricky for more than one of the contestants - with them telling lies right from the first of the nine episodes. But, as the series progressed romantic connections did spark and the cast members learned the importance of being honest.

To encourage full transparency in new relationships, there was a potential prize fund of £100,000 up for grabs. Money was lost everytime some told a lie, however, so of course the prize fund was depleated. In the end, there was a final prize pot of £40,000 up for grabs and the three couples vying for it were Chantelle and Jovan, Rose and Tommy and Vikki and Tobias.

The winner was decided with the ultimate Honesty Box test. Each of the six final Truetopians were individually asked if they have a true love connection with their match. Later, in the finale ceremony, Vicky and Lucinda revealed the results which showed all of them answered yes - and, more importantly, all of them were being honest.

The cast of E4's new dating show The Honesty Box along with presenters Lucinda Light, of Married at First Sight Australia fame, and Vicky Pattison. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

With each of the three final pairs being genuine connections, the Honesty Box then determined the strength of each of their honest answers to reveal which couple has the most genuine connection – resulting in Chantelle and Jovan taking the honour of Truetopia’s strongest connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her final interview, Chantelle said: “When people say ‘when you know you know’, I know. I feel like I know 100%. I got a man - I'm someone's girlfriend!” Speaking about taking home the £40,000 prize, she added: “I've never won anything, so this is just a lot to take in. £40k is a lot of money. I feel like I’ve had the cake – Jovan is the cake – that was just the icing on the cake. But some serious, serious icing.”

So, are Chantelle and Jovan still together now? And have any other couples also managed to make it work in the real world? Plus, will there be a series 2? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Are any of the Honesty Box couples still together?

Yes, two of the couples are still together now in the real world, as of May 2025. At the finale ceremony, Chantelle and Jovan confirmed to Vicky that they would officially be leaving as girlfriend and boyfriend, and that remains their relationship status today. Tommy and Rose have also remained committed couples since the series finished filming last autumn.

Chantelle took to her Instagram page on Wednesday May 14 to confirm her relationship. Posting a photo of herself and Jovan on set, she wrote: “Winning #thehonestybox feels like I hit the jackpot of life! Not only was I gifted an unforgettable experience, but I also found someone I just can’t live without! who knew luck could be so romantic?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his Instagram page, Tommy showed off the fun he and Rose have been having since they left the show. Alongside a carousel of images of the pair together and the various adventures they have enjoyed together, he said: “Turns out the “showmance” was a romance! What an absolute whirlwind the past 8 months have been.

“From camels in the Sahara to galloping horses on the beaches of Thailand, you can well and truly say we’ve done it all. After being thrown the kitchen sink in Truetopia, I can well and truly say I’ve found my dream match. And we’re only getting started . . .”

Will there be an Honesty Box series 2?

Yes, it’s looking like there will be a second series. Preliminary casting is open now for potential future series of The Honesty Box. Single people who would like to try this radical experiment to help in their quest for love can head to the Channel 4 website for more information on how to apply.