Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s model daughter Iris Law is currently enjoying a beach getaway in Barbados with LIverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

First spotted together out and about in London in May, it looks like things are becoming more serious when it comes to model Iris Law and Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s romance as the pair are currently holidaying together in Barbados. An onlooker told the Daily Mail that “They looked very relaxed and happy and were just strolling around like two ordinary young people having a nice time. You’d never have thought that they are very rich and famous and most people didn’t even spot them.”

With Kate Moss as her godmother, and having Sadie Frost and Jude Law as parents, model Iris Law is used to mixing with the rich and famous. As well as appearing on the cover of British Vogue, she has featured in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, is a beauty ambassador for Dior and is the face of Burberry.

Iris Law grew up in fashionable London’s Primrose Hill but was born in Los Angeles. After attending private school, she graduated with a degree in textiles from Central Saint Martins and starred in Danny Boyle’s punk series Pistol (she shaved her hair off for the part). She revealed to Vogue magazine that “The day I shaved my head, I changed my life.”

Iris Law’s parents Jude Law and Sadie Frost were married for six years, but divorced in 2003. Jude Law is married to psychologist Phillipa Coan and shares three children with Sadie Frost, Rafferty, Iris and Rudy. He also has a daughter Sophia with Samantha Burke and daughter Ada with Catherine Harding.