Donald Trump has pardoned TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.

President Donald Trump has pardoned TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley. People magazine reported that Donald Trump, 78, shared the news via a phone call with Todd and Julie’s children and reported that he Trump said: "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean.”

Donald Trump also added that "I hope we can do it by tomorrow. ... I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."

Following Donald Trump’s decision, their daughter Savannah Chrisley reacted to the news on Instagram Live and said: "My parents get to start their lives over! My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump."

Donald Trump pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are they, when will they be released, what is a presidential pardon? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

After Donald Trump pardoned Savannah’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah also released a statement which read: “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home. This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."

"This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right. I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process.”

Savannah went on to say that "Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one," she added. "Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right."

Savannah Chrisley is an American reality TV star, who is best known for starring on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021. She is the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Who are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are best known for their USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

What did Todd and Julie Chrisley do?

In 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on all counts of bank and tax fraud after a three-week trial. Since they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, they and their family have been appealing their case.

What did Savannah Chrisley say in February this year?

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram in February of this year and wrote: “January 17th, 2023… the day my entire world fell apart. Watching the two people I love most in this world say goodbye to us shattered my heart into pieces. They have taught me everything about love, faith, and family, and to see them taken from us feels unbearable.But I hold on to the hope that this isn’t the end of their story. God’s not done writing, and I believe with every ounce of my soul that they’ll be home soon. Until then, we’ll fight for justice and stay strong as a family.Mom and Dad, you are my heroes. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We’ll keep holding it down here for you until you’re back where you belong—home with us. 💔#FaithOverFear#BringThemHome”

When will Todd and Julie Chrisley be released?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, are expected to be released soon.

What is a presidential pardon?

In January 2025, the BBC reported that “The US Constitution says that a president has the "power to grant reprieves and pardons for offences against the United States, except in cases of impeachment".

“The pardon represents legal forgiveness, ends any further punishment and restores rights such as being able to vote or run for public office.”