Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A professional dancer and dad-of-two has reportedly fallen to his death from the balcony of his home at the age of 39.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov was confirmed by the Mariinsky Theatre, where he was a principal dancer.

The statement read: “This is a huge loss for the entire Mariinsky Theatre team. Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous fans of his work and talent.” No cause of death was given. It is thought he died on Saturday (November 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on their Instagram page, the theatre also referred to him as “an honoured artist” and “the public's favourite” and said he had died “tragically”.

There are unconfirmed reports that Shklyarov fell from a balcony while trying to re-enter his apartment, which was on the fifth floor, according to music-based publication Slipped Disc.

Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has died at the age of 39. Photo by Instagram/Mariinsky Theatre. | Instagram/Mariinsky Theatre

The internationally acclaimed performer had recently divorced fellow-dancer Maria Shirinkina, aged 37, with whom he shared two children. The pair married in 2013 and had a son, aged 9, and a daughter, age 3.

Retired ballerina Irina Bartnovskaya was the first to report Shklyarov’s death. She wrote online: “There is no need to ask the reason. A terrible tragedy. Let’s respect the memory of Vova and remember that he left behind small children.”

In 2017, the star had also joined The Royal Ballet in London as a guest principal.