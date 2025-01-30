The BBC has apologised as a bombshell report into Russell Brand reveals that staff felt that were “unable to complain” about the presenter. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The BBC has apologised as a bombshell report into Russell Brand reveals that staff felt that were “unable to complain” about the presenter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A BBC review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster has found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed he “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”. The actor and comedian, 49, denies the accusations, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. The Peter Johnston review said on Thursday (30 January) he investigated eight complaints about Brand, with only one of those formally made to the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here. The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

The BBC has apologised as a bombshell report into Russell Brand reveals that staff felt that were “unable to complain” about the presenter. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent (and I note here my finding above that the one complaint that was made in 2007 was not dealt with effectively when it was made). The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now. In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns.”

In response to the report, the BBC said: “The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally. It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review.”

The broadcaster also said it was “clear presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC in the past” and that a number of steps had been introduced since 2008 to deal with serious allegations. The corporation added: “As has been reported, there is an ongoing police investigation into Russell Brand. The BBC has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review and they have seen the report. The BBC acknowledges that Russell Brand categorically denies all public allegations made against him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met said it received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country after the investigation. A man in his 40s was interviewed by officers three times under caution in relation to the allegations, the force said at the time.