The 62-year old was unable to present his LBC show after suffering from chest pains and revealed that he had to spend three and half hours in A&E before being told he needed surgery.

Broadcaster and Good Morning Britain guest Iain Dale has been keeping his fans up to date with his health condition on X and said: “UPDATE: Firstly, thanks for all the good wishes. I went to A&E last night at 9pm with acute pain on the right hand side of my chest. I am now in intensive care awaiting an operation to remove my gall bladder. Not ideal. In fact, it’s a nightmare. NHS care at Tunbridge Wells hospital is so far outstanding.”

Broadcaster Iain Dale in intensive care for emergency surgery | Getty Images

Following his tweet, he has been inundated with good wishes. One fan said: “Sorry to hear, hope you get well soon!” whilst another said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Iain.”

Six days ago, Iain Dale posted details about his All Talk Edinburgh Fringe Show which is taking place from 3 to 11 August. It is not yet known at this stage if he will be able to go ahead with the dates.

Iain Dale has only his radio show on LBC, Monday to Friday from 7-10pm and also is a pundit for Good Morning Britain. He also presents a weekly podcast on current events with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith called For the Many Podcast.

Iain Dale has presented four LBC General Election Night Shows, two American Presidential Election overnight shows and joined the channel in 2010. He is a visiting professor of politics and broadcasting at the University of East Anglia and has published books, including his most recent one entitled Kings & Queens in September 2023.