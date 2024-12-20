A singing megastar has remembered her late husband on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celine Dion married Rene Angelil in December 1994 - the couple had three children together but he died from throat cancer in January 2016, just before his 74th birthday.

The couple first met when a 12-year-old Dion sang for him in an audition in 1980. He became her manager and they worked together for seven years before they started dating in 1987. Because of the 26-year age gap they kept their relationship private until they had been engaged for a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the wedding anniversary, the power-lunged Canadian singer posted a picture from their wedding on Instagram with touching message from herself and their children: “You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour! Celine xx…René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson”

The black and white picture shows the couple staring into each other’s eyes.

The wedding took place at Montréal's Notre-Dame Basilica, and it was broadcast live on television in Canada.

Celine Dion and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pose before a fashion show by jewelry designer Chris Aire at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in 2006 in Las Vegas | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In recent years Dion has suffered from stiff person syndrome, with which she was diagnosed in 2022. Her struggle with the neurological condition was outlined in the Amazon Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion which came out this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer, probably best known for the Song My Heart Will Go On from the film Titanic, did manage to perform at the Opening Ceremony of this summer’s Paris Olympics, where she gave a rendition of the Edith Piaf song L'Hymne À L'Amour. It was the first time she had performed since her diagnosis.

Throughout her 40-year career, Dion has sold over 250m albums, won five Grammys and two Oscars, and received the Billboard Music Award Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.