Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross met British-born Oliver Lane on the dating app Hinge and claiming that he attempted to murder her.

Comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross, is best known for her Kamala Harris impressions and has nearly 300K followers on Instagram. The last post she posted on Instagram is a Kamala Harris impression and she captioned the video, “Three Proseco’s deep.” In the video where she is impersonating Kamala Harris, ‘Kamala’ is in Las Vegas’ and somebody is seen going up to ‘Kamala’ asking if she is Kamala Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been reported according to People magazine that “In a 14-page complaint filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 30 and obtained by PEOPLE, Sienna Hubert-Ross alleges she was the victim of “brutal assault, battery and attempted murder” at the hands of Oliver Lane.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She is seeking $5,000,000 in damages.”

According to court documents, Sienna Hubert-Ross and the accused Oliver Lane first went on a date after meeting on the app Hinge on May 14, 2024. The complaint also alleges that the accused became very interested in comedian Sienna’s public persona and after only dating for just over a week, Oliver Lane reportedly suggested that she move into an ‘expensive’ apartment, which was co-rented by his friend Will.

Comedian Sienna Hubert- Ross, known for her Kamala Harris impressions, accuses ex of alleged murder attempt | Getty Images

Sienna Hubert- Ross is believed to have not been happy with the suggested living suggestion which led to arguments between the pair. People magazine also reported that one of Sienna Huber-Ross’s greatest concerns when it came to Oliver Lane was that she believed “Will had a homosexual love interest in Lane and if they lived together, Will and Lane would engage in a romantic affair. This disagreement over the living situation led to two separate instances of assault and battery," the complaint says.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the complaint, Sienna Hubert- Lane also alleges that they rowed over their living situation when the couple went to the bar O’Hanlon’s in New York City on July 26, 2024. According to the complaint, he allegedly shoved her before telling her in the taxi on the way home that“I'm going to f*****g kill you.”

In early August, Sienna Hubert-Ross and Oliver Lane went out to a bar where they met up with friends. According to the complaint, one of the ‘friends’ was someone whom Sienna Hubert- Ross had had a ‘romantic encounter’ with several years before. The complaint alleges that Oliver Lane became fixated on this but then “accidentally disclosed” he had remained in contact with an ex and reportedly grudgingly gave Sienna his phone.

The Daily Mail reported that “Before Hubert-Ross could review any further, Lane snatched his phone back from her and violently threw her into the stove. Hubert-Ross stayed on the ground, stunned and shocked by what had just occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately for Hubert-Ross, this was just the beginning of Lane's violent assault and attempted murder.

“As she lay terrified on the kitchen floor, Lane violently grabbed Hubert-Ross by her arms, dragged her into the bathroom, picked her up and threw her into the porcelain bathtub.”

During this time, Sienna Hubert-Ross also alleges that “she briefly lost consciousness” after being thrown off the bed, “causing her to violently hit her head against the bottom of the frame.” Oliver Lane allegedly sat on her, “violently slapped her across the face at full strength multiple times, reportedly told her that he wanted to kill her and she also alleges that he tried “to suffocate” her with a pillow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are worried that a friend, neighbour or loved one is a victim of domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free and confidential advice, 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.