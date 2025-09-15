Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is withdrawing from the race for the Irish presidency.

McGregor had been due to address meetings of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council later on Monday in an attempt to get onto the ballot paper for October’s election. To be eligible to run, a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of the Irish parliament or four local authorities. They must also be an Irish citizen over the age of 35.

The sportsman announced his decision in a post on social media. “Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race,” he wrote. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time.”

He said: “While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here. My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made.

“I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election. You will see me canvassing again in the future, fighting for your rights and representing the best interests of our nation. This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey. I am driven by a commitment to improve lives, defend rights, and serve the Irish people with dedication and integrity.”

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’ term ends on November 11. In July McGregor has lost his appeal against a civil jury’s finding in favour of Dublin woman Nikita Hand, who accused him of rape.

Ms Hand, 35, successfully sued McGregor in a civil court over an incident in which he was alleged to have “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018. Ms Hand was awarded almost 250,000 euro in damages and McGregor was also ordered to pay about 1.3 million euro in legal costs following the November trial.