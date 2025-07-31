Conor McGregor loses appeal in civil rape case involving Dublin woman Nikita Hand

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal against a civil jury’s finding that he was liable for assaulting Nikita Hand, who had sued him over an alleged incident at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, successfully brought a civil claim against McGregor, alleging that he had “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse suite. McGregor denied the allegations and told the court the sexual encounter was consensual.

Despite his denial, the jury found him civilly liable for assault on all five grounds presented during the trial.

Following the verdict, McGregor launched an appeal, citing five grounds — one of which involved the introduction of new evidence that was later withdrawn at a hearing earlier this month.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal panel, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore stated: “I therefore dismiss the appeal in its entirety.”

Ms Hand was present in court to hear the judgment. Mr McGregor did not attend.

In November, a jury ruled he assaulted Ms Hand in which he was ordered to pay €248,603.60 (£188,000) in damages to. The case, which began on November 5, detailed the claims against the MMA star, who was accused of pinning Ms Hand to a bed and assaulting her, as well as “choking” her.