The lead actor of 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek - James Van Der Beek - has been forced to drop out of a reunion event due to illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his cancer diagnosis, lead actor James Van Der Beek has been forced to pull out of a Dawson’s Creek reunion event due to ill health. The 48-year-old confirmed last year that he had bowel cancer and was “taking steps to resolve it”.

The reunion, organised in support of the American actor and the charity F Cancer, will feature a live reading of the series’ pilot episode. James, who played Dawson Leery in the hit American teen drama series, was due to participate in the charity live reading, Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion, on Monday (September 22) alongside former co-stars including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, who has said he is “gutted” to be dropping out due to two stomach viruses, will be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for writing and acting in the hit musicals Hamilton and In The Heights. In a post shared on Instagram, Van Der Beek said: “This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January…

James Van Der Beek at the opening night arrivals for Girl From the North Country at the Belacso Theatre in New York City in 2020 | Alamy/PA

“So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment. Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.

“But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient.”

James added: He added: “The role of Dawson, usually played by James Van Der Beek…will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can’t believe I just got to type that. Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel . You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson’s Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003, following a group of friends as they navigate different stages of their adolescence together. The reunion event is directed by Jason Moore and will take place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

In November, the Dawson’s Creek star said in an interview with US publication People Magazine that he was “privately dealing” with his cancer diagnosis and was “taking steps to resolve it”. He told People he has also been prioritising time with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

He acknowledged his diagnosis on an Instagram post to his 1.6 million followers, where he apologised to his loved ones who had learned about his cancer through the press.