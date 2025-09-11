Erin Bates remains in hospital after the traumatic birth of her seventh child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chad Bates, the husband of Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates, took to Instagram two days ago to give an update on his wife. He shared the news that she had been transferred to a hospital after Erin had gone into septic shock and had seizures following the birth of their seventh child.

Chad wrote: “Recovery is not fast or easy, but we are deeply thankful for every small step forward. 💕 It has completely broken my heart to watch my Erin walk through such pain, yet to see her lifting her voice in praise to the Lord in the midst of it has been nothing short of inspiring. Her kindness and gratefulness she demonstrates to those taking care of her is nothing short of Christ in her. She has been a light wherever she goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday, Erin was transferred to a new hospital where a team of doctors is working together to help her improve. The nurses have been so compassionate and have become like family to us.

Erin Bates Reddit: Fans share distaste over sister Carlin’s video before giving birth, what did they say? Photo: carlinbates98 and evanpstewart16/Instagram | carlinbates98 and evanpstewart16/Instagram

“We miss our babies more than words can say, and we are so grateful for each prayer, message, and act of kindness from those who have reached out during this time. Your love is carrying us. 🤍.”

A day ago, Chad shared a video of him reading out a letter from their little girl, the caption read: “A moment we never want to forget. 😭 Being away from our babies has been harder than we ever imagined. 💔 Our hearts ache to be together again.”

On August 27, Chad Bates shared the news that Erin had given birth and wrote: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy.”

However, in subsequent videos, Chad also shared that Erin had suffered further complications. Six days ago, he said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this.Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure.

“Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears. She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.

“The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Whilst Erin continues her recovery in hospital, her sister Carlin has just given birth to her third child. Before giving birth, she and her family were seen singing. She has since given birth to a baby girl and has been flooded with well wishes.

Fans of Erin Bates have taken to Reddit to share their view on Carlin’s light hearted pre-birth video and one wrote: “Obviously, it's normal that Carlin and Evan are excited about their new baby. They shouldn't have to hide that. But putting on this little musical for social media is in really bad taste.”

Another Reddit user said: “It’s always the Carlin show 🙄,” whilst one other said: “It was so cringey. All I could think about was Erin. 💔”