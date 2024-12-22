Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Fern Britton has opened up about her life as a single woman, four years after her split with husband Phil Vickery, during a chat with James Martin.

During an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Kitchen, Celebrity Big Brother housemate Britton said that 'life is good' being a single woman.

“I can sit down in the morning and watch all the daytime television I like. No one's going to judge me for it, I don't have to get dressed up and made up,” she said.

She went on: “I am my own boss now, which is great, in every sense, my life my work, everything, I'm my own boss and I'm enjoying that”.

The former This Morning presenter, aged 67, split from TV chef Vickery, age 63, in 2020 after 22 years of marriage. They share a daughter, Winnie, 23.

And during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year Britton also candidly spoke about being single with her housemates and said she has no desire to be in a relationship again.

Speaking to Louis Walsh she said: “I'm ready to slow down, like you, I've been working solidly since I was 20.”

He replied: “You realise what life is, and realise why haven't I done this before, why didn't I go there, why didn't I do that?' Fern, if you pick the right person you'll have great fun, you might fall in love'

She replied: “I don't want to fall in love again.”

When Britton announced her divorce from Vickery in 2020, she posted a statement saying: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children."

Prior to Vickery, she was married to Clive Jones for two years before the pair divorced in 2000. Together, they had three children; Jack, 30, Harry,30 and Grace, 27.