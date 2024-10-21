Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Game of Thrones and Skins acress Hannah Murray has been speaking candidly about being part of a cult which led her to need to be sectioned.

Murray, known for her iconic roles in Skins and Game of Thrones (GOT), has opened up about her life in a new memoir The Make-Believe.

The 35-year-old TV star writes her experience of being sectioned due to her involvement in a wellness cult after she appeared in the seventh season of GOT. Her revelation comes just days after One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz also revealed she was part of a cult at the height of her TV fame.

Murray’s first noteable TV role was as the quirky but loveable Cassie Ainsworth in teen drama Skins between 2007 and 2008, where she acted alongside household names Nicholas Hoult and Dev Patel. In 2013, Murray then appeared in a two-episode feature, in the seventh and final series of Skins, where she reprised her role as a more serious, solemn, and independent adult Cassie.

She later gained worldwide fame as Gilly in Game of Thrones, and was a key cast member from 2012’s season four onwards. After GOT’s seventh season, however, Murray was lured into cult that then led to her being sectioned.

Reflecting on the memoir, she shared with The Bookseller: “The Make-Believe tells a deeply personal story that has lived inside me for many years and which it now feels vital to share.”

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Her publisher, Hutchinson Heinemann, adds that the memoir is about more than her acting career. They state that it explores the idea of how we all hide vulnerabilities and how those who promise to "save" us can exploit them.

The publisher also say the memoir is a story about the “thin line between reality and illusion and the seductive allure of wellness groups that promise salvation”.

Reflecting on her time on GOT previously, the actress recalled filming the final episode, saying: “It felt like the end of school, working with such an incredible group of people.

“I think it’s going to take a while to really sink in how a phenomenon the show really is, that it’s the biggest show in the world – and I’m in it.”

The university graduate, who took a break away from acting to complete an English Literature degree, also spoke about Skins during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine and said filming for the show was the “happiest time” in her life because it was when she first fell in love with acting.

Murray’s memoir, The Make-Believe, is set to be released in 2026.