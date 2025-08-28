Oscar-winning actor George Clooney has scaled back commitments after falling ill on the opening day of the Venice Film Festival.

George Clooney has fallen ill on the opening day of the Venice Film Festival. The A-lister is said to have scaled back his commitments ending his press junket early on Wednesday (August 27).

The Oscar-winning actor, who is starring in Noah Baumbach’s competition film Jay Kelly, also did not attend a private dinner with cast, crew and Netflix executives, it has now emerged. His absence meant he missed a dinner with director Noah Baumbach, 55, and co-stars Adam Sandler, 58, and Laura Dern, also 58.

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter the 64-year-old began to feel unwell in the afternoon and was advised to return to his accommodation to rest ahead of Thursday’s press conference and world premiere. The actor was photographed leaving the Hotel Excelsior by boat at around 4pm.

Hours earlier, Clooney had been seen arriving at the Lido with Dern, dressed in a navy suit, striped shirt and tinted sunglasses.

Speaking at a press conference, Dern said Clooney was “so devastated” he could not be at the event. The press conference moderator told journalists: “George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight and he’s very sorry he can’t be with us.” The film’s director Noah Baumbach added: “Even movie stars get sick.”

Sources have stressed it was “nothing to worry about”. Clooney’s health scare comes after he recently discussed his future plans in acting. In March, he told CBS News programme 60 Minutes he would no longer appear in romantic comedies. He said: “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

He was speaking ahead of his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck, an adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated film of the same name. Clooney plays journalist Edward R Murrow in the stage production, which recounts Murrow’s televised confrontation with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the “Second Red Scare” of the 1950s.

He said: “It’s exciting to be [on Broadway]. Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s nerve-wracking. And there’s a million reasons why it’s dumb to do. It’s dumb to do because you’re coming out and saying, ‘Well, let’s try to get an audience to take this ride with you back to 1954’.”

In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays the the titular Kelly, a famous movie star, while Sandler plays his devoted manager, as they embark on a journey of self discovery on a trip across Europe. Baumbach discussed writing the film specifically for Ocean’s Eleven star Clooney, saying: “I’ve known George over the years and have been wanting to find something to do with him and early on we started to say ‘This is going to be George.’

“I felt it was really important the audience watching the movie have a relationship with the actor playing the character, so that we all watching it have a history with George – just like the people in the movie have a history with Jay. The character is running from himself for so much of the movie and deflecting and trying to hide, and what essentially I was asking of George was to reveal more and more of himself as he does that.”

:: Jay Kelly will be released in UK cinemas on November 14 and will launch on Netflix on December 5.