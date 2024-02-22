Home Alone star Devin Ratray pleads guilty to two counts of domestic violence
Home Alone star Devin Ratray has pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence. Devin Ratray starred as Buzz McCallister alongside Macaulay Culkin in the hit movie Home Alone. TMZ reports that he “has reached a resolution in his domestic violence case in Oklahoma…and the deal he struck will keep him out of jail. The actor pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence Wednesday… which finally brought the case to a close after it’d been pending for nearly 3 years.”
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Devin Ratray will reportedly be on probation for the next three years, and is being ordered to attend an intervention programme and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment. TMZ also reported that the actor who “appeared via video link with his attorney-is also required to cover court costs and have zero contact with the victim.”
In January 2024, Devin Ratray was hospitalised and reported to be in ‘critical condition’ but was then released by the New York City hospital to recover at home. It is still not known the reason behind Devin’s hospitalisation. TMZ reported at the time that “The actor’s medical nightmare triggered a hold-up in his DV case as jury selection was due to begin Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom. But now the whole thing’s been reset for pretrial next month, all ‘cause of the hospitalisation.”
Actor Devin Ratray was arrested on domestic abuse charges in December 2021 after allegedly pushing and punching his former girlfriend. He was granted bail at the time and entered a not guilty plea when he made his first court appearance in 2022. Although Devin Ratray is best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in Home Alone, he also appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul and has guest appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hawaii Five-O and Chicago Med.
