Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had been married for 27 years.

It would seem that Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness are heading for divorce two years after they split up. TMZ reported that “TMZ got hold of the docs -- the divorce complaint was filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court, NYC, on May 23. According to the papers, all the messy details have already been worked out behind closed doors.”

In September 2023, it was revealed that Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. The couple shared a statement exclusively with People magazine which read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Signing off the statement, “Deb and Hugh Jackman," they also added that "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The couple met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and married on April 11, 1996. On their 27th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman shared a photograph of him and Deborra on Instagram and wrote: I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Do Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have children together?

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

Is Hugh Jackman dating?

Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating actress Sutton Foster and the couple are said to have become ‘close’ after during the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Has Deborra-Lee Furness spoken about her divorce?

In a statement released to the Daily Mail, Deborra-Lee Furness said: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' she said. 'It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She went on to say that “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”