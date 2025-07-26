A Murder, She Wrote reboot film is happening, Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed on the carpet for “Freakier Friday.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Oh it’s,” Jamie Lee began, before taking a long pause for dramatic effect while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “Happening,” she finished.

The actress also gave an insight into where the cast and crew are in terms of production - and it does seem like fans are going to have to wait a little while longer till they see Jessica Fletcher return. “We’re a minute away. But very excited. Very excited,” Jamie Lee added. “But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I’ll get to enjoy that work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in December that Variety first reported that Jamie Lee was rumoured to be taking on the role of the famous sleuth in Universal’s Murder, She Wrote” film adaptation. The 66-year-old Freakier Friday star will take on the role of Jessica Fletcher, the crime writer turned detective that was played by Angela Lansbury in the original series.

The publication reports that the script is from Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Amy Pascal are producers.

Jamie Lee Curtis has made a huge announcenment about the Murder She Wrote film reboot. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Disney

Angela’s original Murder, She Wrote series ran for a 12 seasons between 1984 to 1996. At it’s height, the show pulled in 40 million viewers a week, and still averaged around 25 million per episode through the end of its run.

Four television films followed over the next few years. There’s also been a video game and lots of literary adaptations, but the upcoming film will be the first time the series has been on the screen since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lee is currently promoting Freakier Friday, the sequel to another hugely popular 2003 film, Freaky Friday, in which she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the body swap comedy. She us reprising her part as mum Tess while Lindsay is returning as her daughter Anna. The film is in cinemas on Friday August 8.