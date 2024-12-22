Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency amid the sexual harassment claims made against him by Blake Lively - and his lawyer has accused her of making "categorically false accusations" as she’s been given support by the ‘It Ends With Us’ author.

The 40-year-old Jane the Virgin actor had been represented by WME but on Saturday morning (December 21), company bosses had him depart "at least in part" due to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively, who is also represented by the firm, Deadline reports.

The decision came hours after Blake submitted her 10-claim complaint with the California Civil Rights Department late on Friday (December 20), in which she accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios and others involved with making the movie of sexual harassment and a "co-ordinated effort to destroy her reputation".

The 37-year-old star claimed the film was shot amid a "hostile work environment that nearly derailed production" and alleged a campaign against her was launched by the actor - who also directed the movie - and his company after its release.

One of the demands mentioned in the lawsuit called for "no more adding of sex scenes ... outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."

What's more, Blake demanded "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction', no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Sony Pictures - the company responsible for distributing the film - approved the former 'Gossip Girl' star's requests. But the actress has alleged that Justin subsequently engaged in a "social manipulation" campaign in a bid to "destroy" her reputation.

The actor has denied the allegations and accused her of making an attempts to "fix" her own "negative reputation".

Bryan Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions."

The lawyer went on to accuse the Hollywood star of making "multiple demands and threats" during the production process. He said: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.

"Wayfarer Studios made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film, to work alongside their own representative with Jonesworks employed by Stephanie Jones, due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms. Lively during production which included her threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met."

Lively has also accused Baldoni of causing her to suffer "severe emotional distress". In a statement to the New York Times newspaper, she said: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Lively has been supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover. In a post to her Instagram stories, Hoover wrote: “@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

She then linked to a New York Times article titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside A Hollywood Smear Machine. The article details the complaint including accusations that Baldoni retained a crisis communications specialist who, with the director and “approval” of the studio, launched a “sophisticated, co-ordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan” creating “manufactured content” that would “influence public opinion”.