'Legend' Nollywood actor Emmanuel France has died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France has died, as a friend has paid tribute to a “legend”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France, who was 84, was best known for his roles in films such as Cross My Sin, She Is My Sister and The Director.

Nigerian filmmaker Femi Ogedengbe confirmed France’s death via his Instagram page on Monday (September 16), expressing sadness at his death and recalling happy memories they shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rest in peace to one of Nollywood’s legends, Uncle Emmanuel France. One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006. We shot three movies together: Cross My Sin, She Is My Sister and The Director. R.I.P,” he wrote.

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France has died. Photo by Instagram/@femi_ogedengbe. | Instagram/@femi_ogedengbe

As of the time of writing, on Tuesday September 17, the cause of France’s death remains unconfirmed.

Ghanaian by birth, Emmanuel France was an actor who featured in dozens of Nollywood films. He had been acting since the 1980s. The late actor was also famous for the catchphrase ‘Tufancha,’ a word which he repeatedly used in the classic Nollywood film Suicide Mission, according to local media.

His other film credits include Oganigwe, Narrow Escape, Witches, Silent Night, Exile and Silent Night. He is reported to have stopped recording the number of productions he starred in after he had featuring in 373 titles including television dramas, soap operas, films and more. His last film role was shortly before his death in Men of the Century (Hook or Crook), which was released in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people left their messages of condolence on Ogedengbe’s post. One wrote: “Rest well sir”. Another said: “May his soul rest in peace”. A third penned: “He was indeed kind soul. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”