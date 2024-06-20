Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lily Allen has opened up about dealing with addiction during a an episode of Miquita Oliver’s podcast, “Miss Me?”.

The singer and actor, discussed what it was like being five years sober and revealed how drugs and alcohol had helped drown out her ‘inner critic’. Allen, was the sound of the 00s’, from “Smile” which sparked the trend of trainers and prom dresses, to other hits included “Not Fair”, “The Fear” and “Alfie”, which was dedicated to her brother, who starred in Game of Thrones.

She has been sober since 2019 and married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in 2020, who she lives with in Brooklyn, New York, along with her two children, Ethel and Marnie. Allen has also found her feet in acting, making her West End debut in 2021 in the new play 2:22 A Ghost Story, for which she was nominated a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Speaking about marking five years sober, the star told Oliver: “I’m a much more connected and present parent, which is amazing.” She continued: “I got a text from Ethel yesterday and she was very clear: these are the things I’m feeling, I’m sad, I’m upset because of this. And I was, Oh my God, I’m winning at life! She’s naming her emotions and she’s asking me for help. My relationship with my kids specifically is much better since I got sober.”

What did Lily Allen say about cocaine?

Reflecting on her drug and alcohol use in the past, Allen explained how cocaine makes you feel like all your “ideas are brilliant”. She explained: “Drugs and alcohol were very good at drowning out my inner critic. When you take cocaine you think all of your ideas are brilliant and need to be shared.”

Allen has been open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, detailing her experience in her 2020 memoir, My Thoughts Exactly. She has now been sober for five years, revealing in an interview with This Morning in 2023 that the last time she drank alcohol was, “July 28, 2019”.

She explained: “It is weird. My life has changed so much. I’m four years clean and sober, I have a new husband, we’re sorting our lives out in America.”

