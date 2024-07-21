Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Madonna's son David Banda, who she adopted from Malawi in 2006, has revealed he has been "scavenging for food" after moving out of his mum’s New York city apartment.

The 18-year-old musician, who played an important role in Madonna’s recent Celebration Tour which finished in May, has opened up about what it’s like living with his girlfriend with his followers on Instagram, revealing that despite his mum’s $850 million fortune, he is struggling to pay for food.

During an Instagram Live, he gave fans an update on his current living situation, revealing that despite “being hungry”, it was “fun to be young.” Banda said: "I love it. I'm not on my own, I've got my girlfriend. But I love it."

He continued: “It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young!" To help generate some income, the musician offers guitar lessons online, with anyone looking to book a lesson by Madonna’s son able to do so through his Instagram account.

Banda played an important role in Madonna’s Celebration Tour which began in October 2023 and ended in May. Speaking about his performances in an interview with W Magazine, Madonna said: "Because The Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show.

She continued: "As they all dance, and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years. David has played guitar since he was a child."

Madonna also touched on a song Banda sang during the tour called, “Mother and Father.” The pop superstar said: “Mother and Father is one of my favourite moments in the show because it gave me a chance to not only honour my mother and her memory but also to honour David’s mother and her memory.”

Adding: “He has always wanted to sing and play guitar. He loves being on stage. This is nothing new. I love that we both get to sing to our mothers. Much of the show is about motherhood, family, and the importance of that in my artistic life.”

In September, Madonna took to Instagram to celebrate Banda’s 18th birthday with a dedicated reel, in it she revealed his name means “speak the truth”, explaining that she “couldn't think of a better name for an artist", adding: "It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!"