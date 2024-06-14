Govind Sandhu, who is Head of Global Music Partnerships at TikTok, has been diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma at age 38, shortly after completing a half marathon. Photo by Instagram/govindsandhu. | Instagram/govindsandhu

A man who was diagnosed with stage four cancer after completing a half-marathon has issued a health warning to others.

A TikTok executive has taken to own social media page to raise awareness of cancer after being diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease shortly after completing a half marathon.

Govind Sandhu, who is Head of Global Music Partnerships at the social media platform, has spoken out about his shock cancer diagnosis at the age of 38 - and has revealed the symptom which made him realise something wasn’t quite right the day after completing a half marathon.

Sandhu uploaded a video on Wednesday June 12 to tell his followers he has recently received a preliminary diagnosis of 'stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma'.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body, according to the NHS. The most common symptom is a painless swelling in a lymph node, usually in the neck, armpit or groin.

Sandhu said that he had not “been feeling well at all' for around six weeks and that after he finished the Sydney Half Marathon, on Sunday May 5, he noticed that his knee was swollen.

At first, he thought that he had suffered an injury while completing the running challenge, but he then experienced “really bad body aches and sweats”. Even then, he thought that he had symptoms “that would make you think it was the flu or Covid” - but then his health “went downhill”. Sandhu continued and said that over the four weeks that followed he “just deteriorated” and so he went to the doctors with his concerns. It was then, after “multiple visits” to the doctor, blood tests, scans and biopsies, that he was given the devastating diagnosis.

He then revealed further health issues: “There's also been some complications as they found some abnormalities just above my pancreas and on my heart,” he said. Sandhu did reassure his followers, however, and added that his heart “looks okay”.

He also confirmed that the abnormality found above his pancreas “will need to get zapped”, explaining that “if it's cancer, the chemo which [he] will start soon will be aggressive.”

Samndhu said that he's currently being treated with steroids and antibiotics. Thanking all the staff at the hospital he's being treated at for taking care of him, he concluded his video with a poignant statement. He said: "It's safe to say I'm about to embark on the biggest challenge of my life yet.”

He told his followers that he would do his “best” to keep them updated on his health journey, including “the highs, the lows”, and even encouraged them to ask him specific questions about his disease if they needed information.

He added that he has had time to adjust to his diagnosis, and urged people to take their health seriously. “Of course, I can't believe it, but at the same time, so many things are out of one's control. I've had my time to process the 'why me?'

All the things I do that would make me think that I would be in a category not susceptible to this, but it doesn't discriminate,” he said. “So go get your check ups, go get your blood work done. If you're feeling sick don't just try and fight it off. But we're going to get through this."

In his caption of the video, Sandhu explained he's sharing his story for his “own healing” and also because he wanted to put “good vibrations” out.