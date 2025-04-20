Meghan Trainor’s dad bought the singer gel bra ‘implants’ during high school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Speaking after her boob job, Meghan Trainor has revealed her dad bought her gel ‘implants’ for her bra when she was still at high school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American singer, Meghan Trainor, has spoken out about her dad’s “embarrassing” gift to her in high school - gel bra ‘implants’. The 31-year-old pop star made the admission during her appearance on the Forever Young podcast.

The All About That Bass hitmaker recently went under the knife to achieve her "dream" breasts but recalled a time when even her father noticed her self-consciousness about her “lopsided” bust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My dream in life was...since high school, I knew. My dad would even notice. He used to buy me the implants, those gel foam things,that you could get at Victoria's Secret and he came home like 'Look what I got you, buddy' because he knew that I was so lopsided.

This 2014 debut single by Meghan Trainor became a body-positive anthem, challenging traditional beauty standards and celebrating self-acceptance. All About That Bass is characterized by its retro-inspired doo-wop sound and catchy melody. The music video's colourful and playful aesthetic further reinforced the song's message of self-love, contributing to its widespread popularity and cultural impact. | Getty Images

“He was like 'Maybe this will help...' but how embarrassing is that? It's totally normal. But someday, I was like 'I'm gonna have the boobs of my dreams...' "

Now married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, sharing four-year-old Riley and 21-month-old Barry together, the Grammy Award winner said she always felt as if she "needed" surgery, and after having the surgery as well as also losing more than 60lbs, has admitted that she has finally learned about "nutrition" and wants it to be taught in schools.

"And I knew I needed a lift since day one. They came out saggy, I was raised with saggy boobs. [With pregnancy], I gained the most weight I've ever had, then I lost it all, and I lost even more and now I've finally learned about nutrition which I wish they taught in elementary school. I'm trying to teach my own kids."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The To The Moon songstress felt confident in her decision to go for a boob job because she didn't even see her breasts as her own as the surgery date drew closer. She said: "The week before the surgery, I would look at my boobs in the shower and be like 'These aren't even mine anymore. Get them off!'

“I had a really nice friend who had really nice boobs and she was like 'I got the doctor' and I was like 'I want those!' "So that's always nice when you've seen proof!"