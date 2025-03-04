A multi-millionaire influencer and mum has been left ‘distraught’ after burglars broke into her home in the early hours of the morning - but has said the money they stole was fake.

The break-in at Amanda Frances’ home was reported shortly after 1am on Monday morning (March 3), according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Frances, her fiancé Eddie and their two young children were not home at the time.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 15000 block of Milldale Drive, Bel Air, Los Angeles, and searched the house but did not find the suspects, who have been described only as two men.

Frances, an entrepreneur and social media influencer who is known for having become a self-made multimillionaire through digital courses she created, has since spoken out about the incident and has confirmed that the intruders believed they had stolen multiple $100 notes from her house - but they were actually fake and had previously been used as part of a photo shoot.

In a statement provided to ABC7 Frances, who is also a best-selling author, confirmed that the money was fake but also spoke of her upset and distress. "I've worked incredibly hard my entire life to build what I have and own my home in Bel Air," she said. "I am disheartened and distraught that the city I have dreamed of living in-since I was a child being raised in a tiny town in Oklahoma-has turned out to be an unsafe place to raise a family."

The 39-year-old mum-of-two went on to speak about how she founded an online education and coaching company which specialises in financial empowerment courses for women back in 2011. She also explained how fortuitous it is that the money was fake.

"We recently did a photoshoot for one of my digital courses designed to help women improve their relationship with money, in which my photographer suggested we use prop money for safety reasons, as opposed to retrieving and returning money to and from the bank as we've done in the past," Frances went on. "Real money was used in my book cover in 2020, for example."

She added that the burglars ransacked her wardrobe and caused damaging the home, "but they dropped nearly everything, prioritising the prop money when confronted by a neighbour's security guard." She concluded the statement with: "Today, Karma won.”

Frances told Eyewitness News that the items the thieves did steal included jewellery. According to local news reports, designer handbags were also seen on the street outside the property but it’s not clear if any bags were actually taken. How the suspects gained entry to the home was under investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Frances and Eddie, who got engaged in December, share two children but have suffered heartbreak. They first had twin boys in 2022, Canaan and Zion. The pair were born at 29 weeks, however, and Zion died days after his birth. In March 2024, they then welcomed a daughter named Delila. Frances is also a stepmother to Shoshana and Liam, Eddie's children from his previous relationship. Shoshana and Canaan share a birthday but were born five years apart.