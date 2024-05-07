Nicolas Cage’s son Weston Coppola Cage is under police investigation for allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage’s son Weston Coppola Cage is reportedly under police investigation for allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton. The incident is reported to have taken place at Christina Fulton’s Los Angeles-area home.

TMZ has reported that “We’re told Weston and Christina got into a verbal dispute, which then allegedly turned into a physical scuffle. Our sources say an ambulance was dispatched to Christina’s place-though no one was transported to the hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina Fulton has spoken to People magazine about the alleged incident and said: “Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident.” She went on to say that “On Sunday April 28th, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they are experiencing Weston in a mental health crisis.”

“I acted swiftly to ensure his safety.” She also revealed that “Upon my arrival I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience. I have always supported helping my son with his mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

Weston Coppola Cage is Nicolas Cage’s oldest child and his only one with Christina Fulton. He also has a 19-month daughter August with wife Riko Shibata and a son, Kal-El, 18, whom he shares with third wife Alice Kim.

Weston Coppola Cage is both a musician and actor and has made his big-screen debut in Lord of War, he most recently appeared in 2024’s The Night They Came Home. Nicolas Cage told People magazine in 2016 that his son Weston “can do things I dream about doing… compose music, sing, act, sculpt and cook and now he is a loving father.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician and actor Weston Coppola Cage was put on a psychiatric hold following a violent incident in Los Angeles back in 2011. At the time Christina Fulton told Inside Edition that “I am the one that raised Weston. I am the one that took care of Weston. His dad was very busy out working as an actor.”