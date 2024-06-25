OnlyFans model Billie Beever. Photo by X/@billiebeever_. | X/@billiebeever_

An OnlyFans star has shared her 'traumatic' experience after being deported back to her home country shortly after arriving at an airport.

Influencer and adult content creator Billie Beever, who is from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, took to TikTok to vent her frustrations days after she was taken into custody by border security officials moments after landing at LAX in Los Angeles, United States, on Sunday (June 23).

In the video, Beever explained to her 169,000 followers that when she arrived into the airport, she was taken to a private room and quizzed about her line of work, her income, and asked whether she was a drug user. She added that she had been asked to prove how she planned to support herself while she was in the country, after taking a “15/16 hour” flight to get there, followed by a three hour queue to get to the border control desk.

The 32-year-old says she was kept in the room, which she called “airport jail”, for more than ten hours, during which time she was also searched. She also claims she was “freezing” and unable to contact her worried family back home as her phone and passport were both taken from her. She called the experience “traumatising as f***” and “scary”, and says she has now been left afraid to travel as a result.

She also claims she felt like she was stripped of her human rights, given “bare minimum” food and water, and that the luggage she was travelling with had been lost.

She told Yahoo News Australia: 'My family were about an hour away from filing a missing persons report. The whole thing was so inhumane. It was just so messed up, they took my phone, my passport. . . they didn't give a flying f****.' She went on: “It was honestly the most traumatic experience. I'm actually scared to go anywhere now and I absolutely will not be going back to the US.”

Beever, who is mum to a four-year-old daughter, says she was denied entry in to the US and had to go on a plane back to Australia - and alleges that her passport was only returned to her when she landed back in her home country. She did, however, confirm to a fan that she had not been banned from the country. A representative for LAX has not yet commented on Beever’s allegations.

When one fan took to the comments of the TikTok video to ask if she was okay Beever replied “nope” with a crying face emoji. She also said that the whole experience had left her feeling angry.

Beever, who is a former hairdresser, has been working in the adult entertainment industry since she was 18. She now claims to be within the top 0.6 per cent of creators worldwide. Last year, Beever spoke about her career on ABC's Nude Next Door, describing her journey into the industry as a “gradual evolution” and a “snowballing effect”.

She also discussed the downsides of being an adult entertainer, saying she's been unfairly branded a “terrible person” because of her work. “I've always faced it. I've always been told no one will ever love me because of what I do,” she said.