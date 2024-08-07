Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pioneering female television journalist and war correspondent who reported from some of the most dangerous places in the world has died.

Jane Hansen, who had battled against an aggressive brain tumour for almost two years, died on about 11.40pm on Tuesday (August 6) surrounded by her loved ones.

In a statement, Hansen’s family said she never lost her revered tenacity and determination to see the good in the worst of situations despite fighting a glioblastoma. The statement said: “To all that knew and loved my sister. Jane passed away peacefully at approximately 11.40pm 6 August. Jane put up an amazing fight right till the end and never once complained, and never lost her sense of humour this whole time.”

They went on to thank loved ones for their “extraordinary level of support, love and compassion” throughout her 18 month cancer battle.

In 2008, Hansen wrote a fiction book called 'Boned' with fellow reporter Fiona McKenzie. The book was, in the respected journalist's own words, an account of the “despicable” behaviour of men who ran commercial television.

Pioneering journalist Jane Hansen has died of an aggressive brain tumour. Photo by X/@janehansen2000. | X/@janehansen2000

The title of the book was a reference to the infamous sacking of Today host Jessica Rowe by Channel Nine back in 2007. A senior producer at the network alleged that fellow presenter Eddie McGuire used that colloquialism to describe her axing at the time.

The main character in Hansen and McKenzie’s novel faced the same real-world challenges of institutional sexism they found were experienced by women in the Australian TV world including Hansen herself.

It was not known who had penned the book for around a decade after its release, but in 2027 Hansen admitted to being the co-author of the book. She said at the time: “We felt that someone needed to take a stand.

“I found defending my position as a seasoned journalist in commercial television exhausting and depressing. We'd ... been beaten down the boys' club. We'd been bullied. But we were never victims.”

Hansen's most recent role was a journalist with News Corp's Sunday Telegraph newspaper. She wrote extensively about the anti-vaccination and anti-fluoride movements in New South Wales. Her last article was published in February.

Hansen was in her late 50s when she died. She leaves behind a son and a daughter; Oliver, aged 32, and 28-year-old Raleigh. Her husband composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist, Burt Bacharach, whom she was married to for 30 years, died of natural causes at the age of 94 in February 2023.