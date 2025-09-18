Morning Live star Michelle Ackerley was taken to hospital moments after coming off air - this is when viewers can expect to see her back on their screens.

The 41-year-old mum-to-be is expecting a baby girl with her husband Ben Ryan.

She returned BBC’s late morning show Morning Live earlier this month after taking a break for the summer holidays - but her return was short-lived as she had to be taken to hospital shortly after last Monday’s (September 8) show finished.

The TV presenter has taken to Instagram to tell her fans what happened to her, saying she she had to spend four days in hospital for the rest of the week due to a painful infection.

She was diagnosed with labyrinthitis, which is a type of inner ear infection that can affect your balance.

Michelle shared her health update alongside a photo of her smiling and holding her growing baby bump, which she took after being discharged.

Pregnant Morning Live star Michelle Ackerley has made a statement on when she'll be back on the BBC show after she was taken to hospital. Photo by Instagram/@Michelle_Ackerley. | Instagram/@Michelle_Ackerley

She wrote: “Well it’s been quite the rollercoaster of a few days this end. Had such a lovely day back at work with the awesome BBC Morning Live team last Monday.

"Then unfortunately ended up in hospital with labyrinthitis for the next 4 days. I don’t know if anybody has had it before but it ain’t ideal. I have to stay the midwives at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester were amazing and kept me calm with all the anxieties of being ill whilst pregnant. Resting up and nesting up at home now."

Michelle also said that she had made the decision to start her maternity leave now, and that she would not be back on Morning Live for another few months. “I’ll be back on @bbcmorninglive in the new year though with a new baby addition to add to the family,” she ended her statement.

She did not give any more specific information about when exactly she will return to her presenting duties. But, she has told fans that her baby is due next month.

It was back in May that Michelle announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She confirmed the exciting news live on air on the BBC One show.

Co-host Gethin Jones teased Michelle had some news to share to which she responded: "Yes, I am four months pregnant!" She continued: "I still can't quite believe it myself really."

At the same time, she wrote about her happy news on Instagram. She said: “The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it. And so in October, the start of a new chapter begins for @benryan7s and I, albeit with nervous and cautious excitement."

Michelle and Ben had been dating for many years before they got engaged in 2023 and then married last year.