Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby. Photo by Instagram/charlottegshore. | Instagram/charlottegshore

Reality star Charlotte Crosby has hit back at the cruel online trolls who have written ‘evil’ comments after appearing on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

The Geordie Shore star, aged 34, impressed judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode as she made her debut in the famous BBC kitchen as she produced two moreish dishes.

The experience made mum-of-one Crosby emotional, but her success on-screen was dampened slightly by the reaction of some people off-screen. Although she received many words of encouragment from her fans, she also found herself on the receiving end of some nasty comments too.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

The comments were posted on a BBC social media post about the star's debut in the kitchen. The BBC shared a montage of the star's best moments from the first episode in a clip entitled "Charlotte Crosby being iconic for 57 seconds."

In the caption, the BBC referred to the former Celebrity Big Brother winner as a “legend” - but some people didn’t agree with his description of her and made their feelings known in rude ways.

Crosby decided to have her say on her Instagram Stories and shamed the trolls for being so nasty. She said: "The BBC viewers are such a lovely bunch! I've never seen such evil comments, they really should be ashamed of themselves to be honest, and to just blatantly comment like totally shamelessly I'm in shock!”

She went on: "How could you reallly be that wound up about someone just genuinely having so much fun on a tv show! I wouldn't normally address it and give them any airtime but honestly they need to be named and shamed! Just check the comments……."

After Charlotte expressed her dismay, her loyal fans fully backed her and immediately went to leave lots of positive messages on the post so that the negative ones were pushed so far down they couldn’t easily be seen.

One wrote: “The most boss hard working woman there is what a awesome role model you are to your beautiful wee girl LOVE watching how far you have come honestly your so beautiful in side and out.”

One more said: “Charlotte are such a star. I really loved watching you on MasterChef. And you smashed it in the MasterChef kitchen regardless and with a sense of humour. So funny, lovely lady.”

Her fiance Jake Ankers also commented and said: “ I love you.” The couple, who met through mutual friends in 2015, went public with their relationship in January 2022 and welcomed daughter Alba in October that year. They then got engaged in November 2023.

Crosby passed through to the next round of the contest after cooking up a storm in the kitchen. The judges loved her paella and lava cake, and were left wanting more.